West Brom vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

West Brom and QPR trade tackles in an EFL Championship round 36 clash on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Leeds United. They went behind to Junior Firpo's ninth-minute strike before Darnell Furlong equalised in the 39th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

QPR, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield United. They went behind to Ben Brereton Diaz' 10th-minute strike before the Chile international turned provider for Tyrese Campbell nine minutes into the second half. Michael Frey halved the deficit from the spot in the 72nd minute, but the comeback didn't materialise.

Ad

Trending

The loss left the Hoops in 14th spot in the table, with 44 points in 35 games, while West Brom are sixth on 52 points.

West Brom vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 56th meeting between the two sides. West Brom lead 25-17.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when West Brom claimed a 3-1 comeback away win on the opening day of the campaign.

West Brom are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games (three losses).

Five of QPR's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of West Brom's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of QPR's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Ad

West Brom vs QPR Prediction

West Brom boosted their promotion hopes with a memorable draw at table-toppers Leeds United last weekend, which ended the West Yorkshire outfit's five-game winning run and saw the Baggies hold on to the final playoff spot.

QPR, for their part, have blown hot and cold in the last few weeks, with three losses in their last five games, winning two. Their games tend to be cagey affairs, and they haven't won at the Hawthorns since 2015.

Ad

Hence, expect West Brom to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 QPR

West Brom vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback