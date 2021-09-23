West Brom vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Brom host QPR at the Hawthornes in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both teams having solid starts to the season.

West Brom are unbeaten in the league and are currently third in the table. However, Valerien Ismael's side have faltered of late, having drawn their last three consecutive games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR on Friday.

QPR are currently eighth in the table, but have also struggled recently. Mark Warburton's side have lost their last two league games. However, they will be buoyed by their midweek victory against Everton in the League Cup.

The Hoops will look to produce a similar performance in Friday's game.

West Bromwich Albion @WBA 💪 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 💪



Check out the full set of snaps 📸 as we build up to Friday night ⤵️ 💪 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 💪



Check out the full set of snaps 📸 as we build up to Friday night ⤵️

Both sides are looking to get back to form and that should make Friday's game a feisty matchup.

West Brom vs QPR Head-to-Head

West Brom have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with QPR winning only one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in July 2020. Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson got on the scoresheet for West Brom, while Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze scored for QPR to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

West Brom Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

QPR Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

West Brom vs QPR Team News

O'Shea will be a huge miss for West Brom

West Brom

West Brom have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Preston last time out.

Dara O'Shea, Matt Clarke and Rayhaan Tulloch are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Matt Clarke, Rayhaan Tulloch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR also came away unscathed from their Carabao Cup win against Everton in midweek.

However, Lee Wallace and Sam Field are still out injured.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Brom vs QPR Predicted XI

QPR FC @QPR



Time to focus on Friday night 💪



#QPR | #WBAQPR 😅 No time to rest.Time to focus on Friday night 💪 😅 No time to rest.



Time to focus on Friday night 💪



#QPR | #WBAQPR https://t.co/E8ibV2E1eQ

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, Darnell Furlong; Grady Diangana, Matty Phillips; Callum Robindon

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Rob Dickie, Jordy De Wijs, Yoann Barbett; Sam McCallum, Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Charlie Austin

West Brom vs QPR Prediction

Even though both teams are in similar form, QPR will be buoyed by their win against Everton in the Carabao Cup and that momentum should carry into Friday's game.

Also Read

We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with the win.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 QPR

Edited by Peter P