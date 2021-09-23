West Brom vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Brom host QPR at the Hawthornes in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both teams having solid starts to the season.
West Brom are unbeaten in the league and are currently third in the table. However, Valerien Ismael's side have faltered of late, having drawn their last three consecutive games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR on Friday.
QPR are currently eighth in the table, but have also struggled recently. Mark Warburton's side have lost their last two league games. However, they will be buoyed by their midweek victory against Everton in the League Cup.
The Hoops will look to produce a similar performance in Friday's game.
Both sides are looking to get back to form and that should make Friday's game a feisty matchup.
West Brom vs QPR Head-to-Head
West Brom have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with QPR winning only one.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in July 2020. Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson got on the scoresheet for West Brom, while Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze scored for QPR to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.
West Brom Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D
QPR Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W
West Brom vs QPR Team News
West Brom
West Brom have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Preston last time out.
Dara O'Shea, Matt Clarke and Rayhaan Tulloch are still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Dara O'Shea, Matt Clarke, Rayhaan Tulloch
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
QPR
QPR also came away unscathed from their Carabao Cup win against Everton in midweek.
However, Lee Wallace and Sam Field are still out injured.
Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
West Brom vs QPR Predicted XI
West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, Darnell Furlong; Grady Diangana, Matty Phillips; Callum Robindon
QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Rob Dickie, Jordy De Wijs, Yoann Barbett; Sam McCallum, Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Charlie Austin
West Brom vs QPR Prediction
Even though both teams are in similar form, QPR will be buoyed by their win against Everton in the Carabao Cup and that momentum should carry into Friday's game.
We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with the win.
Prediction: West Brom 1-2 QPR