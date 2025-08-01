West Brom vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2025 

West Brom play their last friendly game of the summer against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday as they aim to prepare for the opener in the best way possible. Until now, though, the Baggies have failed to win any of their three warm-up games, which has set the alarm bells ringing in the West Midlands.

Ad

Their campaign began with a 1-1 draw to Dynamo Kiev before losing 2-1 to Blackpool. Lincoln City then piled more misery on them by inflicting a heavy 4-2 loss as West Brom failed to win again.

Tomorrow is their last chance at building some momentum before starting the 2025-26 EFL Championship season against Blackburn Rovers on 9 August.

Last season, West Brom began strongly by going unbeaten in their first six games, winning five, but their form then tapered off irreparably, and they ended up finishing in ninth position.

Ad

Trending

As for Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish team will begin another season in LaLiga later this month after surviving relegation in the 2024-25 season. Los Franjirrojos achieved their first top-flight finish since 2013, securing eighth place by losing only 12 games out of 38.

More history awaits Vallecano this month as they have also qualified for the playoffs round of the Europa Conference League, giving them a chance to qualify for a major European tournament for just the second time in history.

Ad

West Brom vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

West Brom and Rayo Vallecano have never met before.

The Baggies have failed to win any of their three friendly games this summer, drawing once and losing twice.

Rayo Vallecano drew 1-1 with Genk before beating PEC Zwolle 5-0 in their next warmup.

West Brom vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

West Brom have flattered to deceive so far, but may look to channel all their energy here as it's their last friendly game of the summer before kickstarting their league campaign.

Ad

Rayo Vallecano are the stronger team on paper, but this might be their biggest pre-season challenge yet. We expect this to be a close encounter that finishes all square.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

West Brom vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More