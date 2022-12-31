West Brom vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2023

West Brom host Reading at the Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Monday, looking to extend their winning run to three games.

The Baggies followed up their 2-0 win over Bristol City on Boxing Day with an identical win over Preston North End on Friday.

With 35 points in 25 games, Carlos Corberán's side are in 11th position in the league table, climbing up 13 places in just two months.

Until October 29, West Brom were down in 24th after winning just two of their opening 17 matches and losing seven times. Since then, the West Midlands side have won seven of their next eight league games to turn their fortunes around in style.

Reading are just a point and a place ahead of them in the table as the draw with Norwich City on Friday trimmed the gap between these sides.

Andy Carroll scored an 83rd-minute penalty to cancel out Adam Idah's opener for the Canaries after 53 minutes and secure a point for the visitors.

West Brom vs Reading Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 clashes between the sides before with West Brom winning 23 times over Reading and losing on 13 occasions.

Reading's last win over West Brom came in February 2016 when the Royals defeated the Baggies 3-1 in the FA Cup.

West Brom are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the fixture, winning each of their last four games.

Reading have failed to win any of their last 12 away league trips to West Brom, since winning back-to-back away games between 1986 and 1988.

West Brom haven't won any of their last five opening league games of a calendar year since a 3-1 win vs Hull City in 2017.

Reading have avoided defeat in their last three opening league games of a calendar year, winning twice and drawing once.

West Brom vs Reading Prediction

West Brom have shown serious improvement in the last two months under Corberán and will be aiming to barge into the top 10 of the league standings.

Reading FC @ReadingFC for the club!



Tom Holmes on the draw in Norwich, a look ahead to West Brom, and the landmark appearance... Another commanding performance at the back from this man - bringing upfor the club!Tom Holmes on the draw in Norwich, a look ahead to West Brom, and the landmark appearance... Another commanding performance at the back from this man - bringing up 💯 for the club!Tom Holmes on the draw in Norwich, a look ahead to West Brom, and the landmark appearance... https://t.co/GffyMqZfxe

Reading have also looked promising recently but their record against West Brom has been terrible and we expect the Baggies to continue in their upward trend with another win here.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Reading

West Brom vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

