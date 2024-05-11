West Brom vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2023-24

West Brom host Southampton at the Hawthorns on Sunday for the first leg of their EFL Championship promotion playoffs.

The Baggies finished in fifth position in the league table with 75 points from 46 games in the regular season, earning a spot here.

Their campaign threatened to spiral out of control towards the end of the campaign when Carlos Corberán's side lost thrice in a row to Sunderland, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday, relegating them to sixth spot.

Another defeat, on the final day, would've pushed them out of contention for playoffs completely, but a 3-0 victory over Preston North End saw them come in fifth place and reach this playoff encounter.

On the other hand, Southampton came in fourth, accruing 12 points more than West Brom, but saw an identical end to their season. Like West Brom, the Saints lost three games in a row towards the end, including a crushing 5-0 loss to champions Leicester before salvaging some pride on the final day.

Southampton overcame Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road, although their playoff hopes were never in doubt, having seen an otherwise splendid campaign.

West Brom vs Southampton Head-To-Head

There have been 83 previous clashes between the sides, with West Brom winning 25 times over Southampton and losing on 34 occasions. There have been 24 draws in the fixture, but none since September 2015, when they drew 0-0 at the Hawthorns.

Since that stalemate, there have been 10 clashes between the sides, with Southampton winning eight of them, including both their league games this season, and losing just twice.

West Brom form guide in the Championship: W-L-L-L-W

Southampton form guide in the Championship: W-L-L-L-W

West Brom vs Southampton Team News

West Brom

Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike are the only injury absentees for the Baggies. Jed Wallace, though, could replace Tom Fellows on the right flank to add firepower.

Injured: Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton

Che Adams is doubtful, but if passed fit, head coach Russell Martin may stick with the same XI as last time. Otherwise, Ross Stewart will be in contention to replace him. Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios, Stuart Armstrong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Brom vs Southampton Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Palmer; Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Conor Townsend; Okay Yokuslu, Alex Mowatt; Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana, Mikey Johnston; Brandon Thomas-Asante

Southampton Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning; Will Smallbone, Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo; Sekou Mara, Ross Stewart

West Brom vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton have held dominion over West Brom in recent times, even beating them home and away during the league phase of the Championship this season. We're predicting the Saints will nick a victory once again.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 Southampton