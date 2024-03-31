West Brom vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

West Brom and Watford battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 40 clash on Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Good Friday. The Lions went ahead in the 21st minute before John Swift drew the visitors level from the spot midway through the second half.

Watford, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Leeds United. They took a 2-1 lead into the break courtesy of Vakoun Bayo and Emmanuel Dennis scoring either side of Crysencio Summerville. Mateo Joseph, though, stepped off the bench to draw the game level in the 85th minute.

The draw left the Hornets in 14th spot, having garnered 49 points from 39 games. West Brom, meanwhile, are fifth with 67 points to show for their efforts after 39 outings.

West Brom vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between the two sides. West Brom lead 18-14.

Their most recent clash in September saw them cancel each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

West Brom are unbeaten in seven league games, winning four.

Watford have led at hafl-time in just one away league game this season, the joint-lowest in the league.

West Brom are winless in six head-to-head games, losing three.

Watford have one win in eight fixtures on Easter Monday, losing three.

West Brom vs Watford Prediction

West Brom sit in the playoff spots and will aim to consolidate their position in the top-six in the closing stages of the campaign. The Baggies have won 46 league games on Easter Monday, the second-most in Football League history (behind Derby County's 50).

Watford, meanwhile, have tended to struggle when taking the lead, having won nine of 19 games after striking first. The Hornets have history against them in their quest for victory, with just one win in their last 11 visits to the Hawthorns.

Considering the same, expect West Brom to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Watford

West Brom vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals