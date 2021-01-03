West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Gunners continue winning streak | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal made it three wins in a row with an emphatic 4-0 win over West Brom in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Goals from Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette were enough for the Gunners to comfortably put away a poor West Brom side, as Mikel Arteta's team continues to move up the Premier League table.

Arsenal are now upto 11th place, only six points off the top four, with seemingly easier fixtures due to come later this month. Mikel Arteta will be buoyed by his side's performance against West Brom, as the Gunners turned on the style on a snowy night at the Hawthorns.

It was truly a vintage performance by Arsenal, as they put a lacklustre West Brom team to the sword.

The first half started brightly for the Gunners, as Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka forced saves out of Sam Johnstone. Arsenal's right flank looked menacing, as it looked to take advantage of Grady Diangana playing in an unfamiliar wing-back position. However, it was Kieran Tierney on the opposite flank who opened the scoring for Arsenal.

The Scottish full-back showed good turn of pace to get past his man down the left flank before cutting back onto his weaker right foot to curl the ball into the top right corner of the net. That was truly a brilliant goal by Tierney, who has come into his own this season.

Arsenal soon found themselves 2-0 up after Bukayo Saka finished off a passing sequence that was reminiscent of Arsene Wenger's era at the club.

Emile Smith-Rowe provided the assist after some tidy combination play with Alexandre Lacazette at the edge of the West Brom penalty area. Lacazette looked dangerous all night, as he forced Johnstone into making a couple of saves in the first half.

The Baggies started off the second half as the brighter of the two sides and found the back of the net within minutes of the restart. However, the goal didn't stand, as Matheus Perreira had strayed offside during the build-up. That would prove costly for West Brom, as Arsenal soon found themselves back in the driving seat again.

Bukayo Saka streaked past his marker on the right flank before putting a menacing ball into the box. Semi Ajayi's attempted clearance hit the post and fell to Smith-Rowe, whose first-time shot was blocked well by the defender. Unfortunately for the Baggies, Lacazette was on hand to steer in the rebound to make it 3-0 to Arsenal on the night and end the game as a contest.

It was Lacazette's fourth goal in as many games, but the Frenchman was not done for the night. Soon Kieran Tierney bombarded down the left flank and whipped in a cross to find Lacazette, who steered the ball into the back of the net.

That was devastating football by Arsenal, who look to have shaken off the poor start to their league campaign.

Although there were no more goals in the game, Arsenal ended the night on the ascendancy, carving open West Brom at will, as the Baggies look all set to endure relegation at the end of the season.

Without further ado, here are five talking points from Arsenal's 4-0 win against West Bromwich Albion:

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's scoring woes continue

Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang's woes in front of goal continued against West Brom.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played well on the night and looked menacing down the left flank, combining well with Kieran Tierney. However, the back of the net eluded the Arsenal captain.

Aubameyang's form is certainly disconcerting for Mikel Arteta, as he needs his captain's goals to help Arsenal climb up the Premier League table. The Arsenal manager needs to figure out a way to help Aubameyang get back to scoring goals again.

#2 Mikel Arteta's faith in Arsenal's youngsters pays off

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have been huge factors in Arsenal's recent resurgence of sorts. Mikel Arteta's selection of the Arsenal youngsters has been completely justified by the performances they have put in.

Advertisement

Saka and Smith-Rowe add creativity and directness to Arsenal's game, which the likes of Willian haven't been able to produce. The youngsters ran the show against West Brom last night and are in line to continue starting for the team if they keep putting in such performances.

