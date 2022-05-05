West Bromwich Albion vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Brom will host Barnsley in their final EFL Championship game of the season on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Despite winning their last game against Reading, Steve Bruce's men are miles off a place in the playoffs. It has been a disappointing season for them, especially after the start they had and how they were doing around the middle of the season. At one point in November, they were on par with Fulham, who have emerged as the eventual winners of the competition.

The visitors do not have much to play for as they have already been relegated. They are on a four-match losing run in the division.

West Bromwich Albion vs Barnsley Head-To-Head

West Bromwich Albion boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their last 69 encounters. Barnsley have won one less game, while 24 matches have ended in draws.

The last time they met each other, it was the hosts who took home all three points.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Barnsley Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore and Dara O'Shea will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore, Dara O'Shea

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Finnish defender Aapo Halme remains the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Aapo Halme

Suspension: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Barnsley Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik; Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Aaron Leya

West Bromwich Albion vs Barnsley Prediction

Neither of the teams have much to play for. For the hosts, a win will only ensure a top-10 finish in the division, while any other result may throw them out of the mix.

Barnsley have been disappointing throughout the season and became the first team in the division to be relegated. Their current form only indicates the fact that they are merely going through the motions.

A comprehensive victory for West Brom is on the cards.

Prediction: West Brom 3-1 Barnsley

