West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

West Bromwich Albion will host Birmingham City at the Hawthorns on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a solid campaign and remain in contention for playoff football despite recent struggles. They were beaten 2-0 by Norwich City in their last league outing before losing by the same scoreline to Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup last weekend.

West Brom sit fifth in the league table with 45 points from 28 games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Birmingham City have endured an overall turbulent campaign but look to have turned a corner under new boss Tony Mowbray. They beat Stoke City 2-1 last time out in the Championship, with Jay Stansfield and Juninho Bacuna getting on the scoresheet early in either half before their opponents scored a consolation goal 20 minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit 20th in the Championship standings with 32 points picked up so far. They are seven points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 138 meetings between West Brom and Birmingham. The hosts have won 61 of those games while the visitors have won 39 times. There have been 38 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and their last five across all competitions.

The Baggies have the third-best defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 27.

Nine of the Blues' 12 league defeats this season have come on the road.

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Prediction

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now won three of their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, won four of their last five home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Birmingham's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)