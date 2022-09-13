West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

West Bromwich Albion will host Birmingham City at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Baggies have struggled for results this season under veteran manager Steve Bruce. They played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley in their last league outing, with Brandon Thomas-Asante coming off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer on his debut for the club.

West Bromwich Albion sit 16th in the league table with nine points from eight games and will be looking to add to that tally on Wednesday.

Birmingham City have endured a tough start to life under new boss John Eustace. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 away win over Preston North End via a Maxime Colin header in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

The Blues sit 21st in the Championship standings, just one point behind their midweek opponents. They can leapfrog them with a win this week and will be looking to do just that.

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

There have been 135 meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City. The home side have won 61 of those games while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been 38 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, with the Blues winning 1-0.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: D-D-D-W-D

Birmingham City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Semi Ajayi picked up an injury against Wigan Athletic last month and is a major doubt for Wednesday's game. Daryl Dike remains out with an injury and will not play here.

Injured: Daryl Dike

Doubtful: Semi Ajayi

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Manager John Eustace will be unable to call on the services of Harlee Dean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Adan George and Nico Gordon this week as the four men are all out with injuries.

Injured: Harlee Dean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Adan George, Nico Gordon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): John Ruddy; Auston Trusty, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Jordan Graham, Krystian Bielik, Tahith Chong, Maxime Colin; Juninho Bacuna; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Prediction

West Brom are on a run of three consecutive draws and have had to come from behind to draw level in all three games. They are, however, undefeated on home turf this season and will be looking forward to this one.

Birmingham City's latest result ended a six-game winless run across all competitions. They have, however, won just one game on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Birmingham City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P