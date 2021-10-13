West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion are set to play Birmingham City at the Hawthorns on Friday in the EFL Championship.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Michael O'Neill's Stoke City in their most recent game. A second-half goal from former Manchester United attacker Nick Powell ensured victory for Stoke City.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest in the league. Goals from experienced striker Lewis Grabban, midfielder Ryan Yates and full-back Djed Spence sealed the deal for Nottingham Forest.

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Bromwich Albion hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-D-D

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion will be without Republic of Ireland international Dara O'Shea. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Alex Mowatt, centre-back Matt Clarke and veteran Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dara O'Shea

Doubtful: Robert Snodgrass, Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Meanwhile, Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will be unable to call upon the services of young forward Adan George. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and Spanish attacker Ivan Sanchez.

Injured: Adan George

Doubtful: Ivan Sanchez, Neil Etheridge

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Adam Reach, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Ryan Woods, Ivan Sunjic, Jeremie Bela, Tahith Chong, Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are currently 2nd in the league table, but have only won two of their last five league games. The Baggies are currently three points behind league leaders Bournemouth, and expectations are high. Manager Valerien Ismael will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, struggled last season. This time around they are currently 16th in the league table, and have lost four of their last five games. Manager Lee Bowyer must be feeling the pressure right now.

West Bromwich Albion should win this game.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Birmingham City

Edited by Abhinav Anand