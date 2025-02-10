West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Blackburn Rovers to The Hawthorns in an exciting EFL Championship clash on Wednesday. West Brom are fifth in the league standings with 47 points, two more than the sixth-placed visitors.

The hosts met Sheffield Wednesday in their previous league outing last week and secured a 2-1 home win. Adam Armstrong broke the deadlock in the 74th minute but late drama ensued as Callum Paterson equalized in the third minute of stoppage time. Jayson Molumby restored West Brom's lead three minutes later. Defender Kyle Bartley was sent off in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Rovers played Queens Park Rangers last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Tyrhys Dolan had equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute but Jack Colback restored QPR's lead in the 76th minute. Their poor form continued in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 136 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 55 wins. West Brom are not far behind with 47 wins and 34 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October and played out a goalless draw.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in their last 11 home games. They have won five of their last six league outings at home.

Blackburn Rovers have lost five of their last six games, failing to score in three.

The visitors are winless in their four Championship away games in 2025, suffering three losses.

The hosts have played the most draws (14) in the Championship this season while Rovers have played the joint-fewest (6).

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The Baggies have won three of their eight games in 2025, with all registered at home. They have lost just one of their last 17 home games in the Championship and are strong favorites.

Josh Maja remains sidelined with an injury while this game comes too soon for Semi Ajayi. Daryl Dike is also not an option while Mason Holgate is a doubt. Kyle Bartley will serve a suspension following a red card last week.

Rovers have lost five of their last six games, conceding 10 goals. They are winless in their last five Championship away games, suffering four losses. They are winless in their last six away meetings against West Brom, which is a cause for concern.

Hayden Carter, Sondre Tronstad, and Yuki Ohashi are close to making their return but are not available here. Harry Pickering and Scott Wharton are also sidelined with injuries.

The Baggies have an impressive home record this season and, considering their better recent record in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Bromwich Albion to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

