West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2023

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Hawthorns in a midweek EFL Championship clash on Wednesday (February 15).

The hosts lost 2-0 at Birmingham on Friday, which was their second league defeat in three games. West Brom remain ninth in the standings with 44 points. They are just two points behind fifth-placed Millwall, though.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are winless in their last four league games but have played out consecutive draws in their last three outings. In their previous game, they drew 1-1 at Watford on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 132 times across competitions, with their first encounter dating back to 1885 in the FA Cup. The visitors lead 54-46.

West Brom have lost just once in their last five meetings against the Rovers, with that defeat coming in the reverse fixture this season in August.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions. while West Brom have lost three of their last four.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games across competitions, while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last seven outings..

West Brom have won their last seven home games without conceding.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against Blackburn, drawing goalless in their last home clash in February 2022.

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The Baggies have been inconsistent in recent league games but have enjoyed a good run at home. They have kept clean sheets in their last seven home games but they have been against teams from the lower half of the standings.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have drawn their last three league games and are winless in their last four away outings, losing two. They have just one away win against their northern rivals since 2005 and might struggle here. Considering the form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

