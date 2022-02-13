West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 32 of the EFL Championship comes to an end at the Hawthorns, where West Bromwich Albion play host to Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the Baggies claimed a 2-1 win in August’s reverse fixture.

West Bromwich Albion were left empty-handed once again in the EFL Championship as they suffered a 2-0 loss at Sheffield United last Wednesday.

The Baggies have now lost each of their most recent three games, while managing just one win from their last nine.

With 45 points from 30 games, West Brom are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with Luton Town and Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on home turf.

They have now failed to win any of their last three outings, losing two and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on January 24.

With 53 points from 31 games, Blackburn Rovers are currently third on the log, 11 points off first-placed Fulham.

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

With 53 wins from the last 130 meetings between the sides, Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. West Bromwich Albion have picked up 46 wins in that time, while 31 games have ended all square.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore and Daryl Dike are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore, Daryl Dike

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors will be without the services of Ian Poveda, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Ian Poveda

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Button; Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips; Andy Carroll

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, this should be a cagey and closely-contested affair at the Hawthorns. We expect both sides to cancel out each other’s efforts and force a share of the spoils as they look to arrest their respective slumps in form.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

