West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see West Bromwich Albion host Bournemouth at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night.

West Bromwich Albion have failed to come alive under manager Steve Bruce and are seeing their hopes of promotion gradually vanish. They were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City in their last game, putting out a rather lackluster showing offensively before Conor Townsend gave away a penalty midway through the second half.

The Baggies now sit 12th in the Championship standings, with 54 points from 39 games. They are eight points away from the playoff spots and will be looking to reduce that gap this week.

Bournemouth are enjoying a good spell at the moment. They picked up a well-deserved 3-2 comeback win over Bristol City in their last game and should have won by a larger margin due to the numerous chances they created.

The Cherries sit second in the league table with 72 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their good form as they target a return to the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth. The hosts have won nine of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in August last year. The game ended 2-2.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Manager Steve Bruce will be without Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zahore and Daryl Dike on Wednesday as the four men are injured.

Injured: Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zahore, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady and Leif Davis all remain out with long-term injuries and will not play for the visitors this week. David Brooks is out with cancer and will be absent as well.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady, Leif Davis

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke; Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Adam Smith; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke

West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction

West Bromwich Albion have picked up just one win in their last four games. They have struggled on home turf this year, winning just two of their eight games.

Bournemouth are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 10 league games. They have the second-best away record in the league and should come out on top this week.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Bournemouth

