West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion have improved over the past few weeks but they are winless in their last seven Premier League games as they host Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Bromwich Albion were held to a predictable 0-0 draw by Burnley last weekend. However, the Baggies had to hold on since the 30th minute of the game after Semi Ajayi was shown the red card for a deliberate handball.

That it was West Brom's first cleansheet since November 28 and they pulled it off with just 10 men on the field against a very physical Burnley side is a laudable feat. Had Matheus Pereira been clinical with the chances he had, Sam Allardyce's men could have even gone home with all three points.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion were left heartbroken after losing the game in the dying embers of the game against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Brighton were the better side and allowed the Eagles just two touches in their penalty box and remarkably, they scored from both of those, with their second coming in the 95th minute.

Brighton have been playing some really impressive football of late but they have serious concerns in the striking department as they struggle to top off their attacking impetus with the results to match.

West Bromwich Albion are 11 points behind Newcastle United who are 17th on the Premier League table. The Baggies are almost certain to face a drop. Brighton are 16th on the table and have 26 points, one more than Newcastle United and they will be looking to widen the gap between themselves and the drop zone.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In the previous 10 meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion, the Baggies have won thrice. Brighton have won four and three matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season and they played out a 1-1 draw at the American Express Community Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Bright & Hove Albion form guide: W-D-L-D-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team news

West Bromwich Albion

Semi Ajayi is suspended after being shown a red card in the game against Burnley. Lee Peltier is a doubt for this one. Snodgrass could come into the team but his involvement is not certain either.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lee Peltier, Robert Snodgrass

Suspensions: Semi Ajayi

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are hoping that Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster will be available on Saturday as the duo inch closer to a return. However, Saturday might just come a little too early for the duo.

Solly March could miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury. Florin Andone is also likely to miss out. Jose Izquierdo is likely to be sidelined till the end of February.

Injuries: Flori Andone, Solly March and Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Lineups

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Robert Snodgrass, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Steven Alzate; Alexis Mac Allister; Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion need to start converting their chances as they have looked a much better side than their results would have you believe. The Seagulls will see more of the ball and be given the chance to take the game to West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies have been organized in defence and have turned in a handful of resolute performances in the recent weeks. We expect both teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion