West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as West Bromwich Albion play host to Cardiff City on Tuesday.

The Bluebird have failed to win their last five games against the home side since January 2020 and will journey to the Hawthorns looking to end this poor run.

West Bromwich Albion were denied consecutive league wins for the first time this year as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town on Saturday.

This followed a 1-0 home victory over Birmingham City on February 3 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 49 points from 30 matches, West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, two points above seventh-placed Sunderland just outside the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Preston North End on home turf.

Prior to that, Erol Bulut’s men snapped their three-game losing streak in all competitions on February 3 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

With 40 points from 30 matches, Cardiff City are currently 14th in the league table but could move into 11th place with all three points on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

West Bromwich Albion boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 25 of the last 61 meetings between the sides.

Cardiff City have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

West Brom are on a five-game unbeaten run against the visitors, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in January 2020.

The Bluebirds have have won all but one of their last four away games in the league, with a 3-1 defeat at Plymouth on January 20 being the exception.

West Brom are on a run of four consecutive home wins in the Championship, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on December 17.

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Prediction

While West Bromwich Albion have struggled to get going on their travels, they have been rock solid at home, where they are on a four-game winning streak in the league.

We predict a fierce battle at the Hawthorns, with the hosts extending their unbeaten run against the Bluebirds.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Cardiff City

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 encounters)