West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Seeking their first win of the 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign, West Bromwich Albion welcome Cardiff City to the Hawthorns on Wednesday.

The Bluebirds head into the game on a run of four defeats from their last five league games and will be aiming to end this poor run.

West Bromwich Albion were denied their first win of the new EFL Championship campaign as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on August 11 which saw the Baggies progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

West Brom, who have picked up two points from their first three league games, have now returned home where they are currently on a six-game unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Birmingham City 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Bluebirds were on a two-game losing streak, including a 3-0 loss at the hands of Portsmouth in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

Cardiff City will now look to build on their win over the Blues and pick up a second consecutive league win for the first time since March.

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

With 24 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides, West Brom boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Cardiff City have picked up 18 wins in that time, while 16 games have ended all square.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will be without Daryl Dike, who is currently recuperating from a thigh injury.

Injured: Daryl Dike

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Steve Morison the luxury of a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend; Jayson Molumby, Jake Livermore; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cédric Kipré, Jamilu Collins: Ryan Wintle, Andy Rinomhota, Romaine Sawyers; Philogene-Bidace, Max Watters, Callum O'Dowda

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Prediction

West Brom have struggled to hit their stride this season and have managed just two points from the nine available. However, they are unbeaten in four straight home games against the Bluebirds, dating back to December 2009. We predict they will do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Cardiff City

