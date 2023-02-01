West Bromwich Albion will host Coventry City at the Hawthorns on Friday (February 3) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid start to life under manager Carlos Corberan. West Brom, though, saw their good run of form come to an end in the league with a 2-1 loss to leaders Burnley before getting knocked out in the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-0 defeat at Bristol City. West Brom are tenth in the league table with 41 points from 28 games.

Coventry, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have struggled after theWorld Cup. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town, with Kasey Palmer and Gustavo Hamer getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Stats

In 67 previous meetings, West Brom lead 32-18.

The visitors won 1-0 in their last meeting, ending a six-game winless streak in the fixture.

Only four of the Baggies' nine league defeats this season have come at home.

Only three of Coventry's ten league wins this season have come on the road.

The Sky Blues have conceded 31 league goals this season, the joint-fewest in the bottom half of the standings.

The visitors have kept 13 clean sheets in the league this season, the most in the competition.

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Prediction

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in six games. They have, however, won their last six home games on the bounce and will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Coventry's latest result snapped a six-game winless streak, and they will look to build on that. They have, however, lost their last three away games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Coventry City

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five competitive matchups.)

