West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2024

West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City get round 35 of the EFL Championship underway when they lock horns at the Hawthorns on Friday.

The Sky Blues head into the weekend off the back of an emphatic FA Cup victory over Maidstone United and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

West Bromwich Albion were denied consecutive away wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City at the MKM Stadium last Saturday.

The Baggies now return home, where they are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches, picking up five wins and one draw since mid-December.

With 56 points from 34 matches, West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, four points above seventh-placed Norwich City just outside the playoff places.

Coventry City, on the other hand, turned in a five-star performance as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over amateur side Maidstone United in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

This followed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Preston North End in the Championship last Friday which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 51 points from 34 matches, Coventry City are currently ninth in the league standings, four points adrift of the playoff places.

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry City have picked up 18 wins since their first encounter in February 1937, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

West Brom are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against the Sky Blues, claiming six wins and two draws since February 2008.

Coventry have lost just one of their last seven away games in the league while picking up four wins and two draws since early December.

The Baggies have won all but one of their last six Championship home games, with a 2-0 loss against Southampton on February 16 being the exception.

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Prediction

Buoyed by their resounding FA Cup display, Coventry City will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to rekindle their playoff push.

However, West Brom have been rock-solid at the Hawthorns in the league and we expect them to claim a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Coventry City

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of West Brom’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)