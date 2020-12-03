West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Two teams fighting to create room between themselves and the relegation zone, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, will clash at the Hawthorns on Sunday. Crystal Palace, currently at 15th on the table, have actually looked a shade worse than their Sunday opponents of late.

They will turn up at the Hawthorns on the back of a pair of losses against Burnley and Newcastle United. On paper, West Bromwich Albion haven't done a whole lot better and have lost two of their last three games.

However, Slaven Bilic's men managed to stay in those games till the very end and lost only by a single goal against both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. They did finally find some joy against Sheffield United, beating them by a 1-0 scoreline but it's best to not make much of that as the Blades are winless after 10 games.

Both Roy Hodgson and Slaven Bilic have tough tests coming up and need to make the most of these games where there's not a whole lot dividing the two sides. West Brom haven't been he most enterprising of sides going forward and have taken fewer shots than their opponents in the last four matches.

The Eagles will be boosted by the return of Luka Milivojevic and the potential return of Wilfried Zaha and will fancy their chances away from home against the Baggies.

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace Head to Head

West Brom and Crystal Palace have squared off a total of 59 times till date. West Bromwich Albion have won 24 of those matches. The Eagles have won 20 and 15 matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in the League Cup in 2018 and Crystal Palace won 3-0.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Crystal Palace form guide: W-L-W-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace Team News

Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs are likely to make their return after testing negative for the coronavirus. Conor Townsend is a doubt and is yet to be medically cleared after suffering a knee injury.

Injuries: Sam Field

Doubtful: Jake Livermore, Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend

Suspensions: None

2 & 1 - Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 16 league games without Wilfried Zaha, while Newcastle have won only one of their last 13 league matches without Allan Saint-Maximin. Talismen. pic.twitter.com/rRQhQ2kMxA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2020

Wilfried Zaha has been in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he will be back in contention shortly and it is not clear whether he would be available for selection on Sunday just yet. Milivojevic has served his suspension after picking up a red card against Wolves.

Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey continue to be sidelined for Crystal Palace.

Injuries: Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey

Doubtful: Wilfried Zaha

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace Predicted Lineups

Check out Conor Gallagher's first @premierleague goal from every angle 🤩 pic.twitter.com/40RD4ZQvwr — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 30, 2020

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Kieran Gibbs, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze, Andre Aye, Michy Batshuayi

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction

If Crystal Palace have Wilfried Zaha fit and ready, they will have the edge over the Baggies. Otherwise, they will be toothless against a resolute West Brom defence and are likely to endure a third straight league defeat.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Crystal Palace