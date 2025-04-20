West Bromwich Albion and Derby County return to action in the EFL Championship when they square off at the Hawthorns on Monday. The Baggies have won the last three meetings in the fixture as they seek playoff qualification.

Ad

WBA were sent crashing back to earth in their push for a playoff spot as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Coventry City on Friday. Before that, the Baggies had snapped a run of five matches without a win on April 12 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Watford at the Hawthorns.

West Brom have picked up 60 points from 43 matches to sit eighth in the points table, six points behind sixth-placed Coventry in the final playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Derby, meanwhile, continue to struggle at the wrong end of the standings, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Luton Town last time out. The Rams are winless in four back-to-back matches, losing twice, having won the preceding four games.

With 43 points from as many matches, Derby are 21st in the Championship, only above Luton in the first relegation spot on goal difference.

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Derby have 56 wins from the last 125 meetings with West Brom, losing 38.

Derby holds the division’s second-worst away record, having picked up 12 points from 21 matches.

West Brom are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, winning three, since February.

Ad

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Prediction

Given the stakes involved, expect West Brom and Derby to go all out at the Hawthorns in search of a potentially season-defining result. Derby have been abysmal on their travels this season, so the Baggies should come away with all three points.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Derby

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five encounters.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More