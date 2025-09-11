West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

West Bromwich Albion will host Derby County at The Hawthorns on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season and potentially finish the matchday atop the league table.

West Brom held on to a narrow one-goal lead from the 14th minute to get all three points in their 1-0 victory over Stoke City just before the international break and are sat in second place.

The Baggies missed out on playoff qualification during the final weeks of last season but have won three and draw one of their opening four games and will hope to continue such form as they aim for promotion by season's end.

Derby County, on the other hand, only avoided relegation by one point last season and are treading the same path this campaign, sitting just outside the drop zone with only two points from an obtainable 12 so far.

The Rams overturned a one-goal first-half deficit but eventually dropped points by conceding a penalty in the dying seconds as their visit to Ipswich last time out ended in a 2-2 draw.

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 137 previous occasions going into the weekend. West Brom have won 38 of those meetings, and 31 have ended in draws while Derby have the remaining 58.

The hosts have lost each of the last five editions of this fixture with their last win over Derby coming in July 2020.

The Baggies have scored six goals in the league so far and conceded three. Only two teams have conceded less.

Derby have scored seven goals in their opening four games, the same as league leaders Middlesbrough, but have also conceded the joint-highest goals in the English second tier after four games (11).

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Prediction

West Brom are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will be confident to get a result against a struggling side, but will have to avoid complacency to get all three points.

The Rams will be satisfied to get a draw against a much better side but will need to improve on things at the back to achieve that.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Derby County

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the visitors' last 10 games)

