West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the EFL Championship table when they play host to Derby County on Tuesday at the Hawthorns Stadium.

The visitors are currently on a run of four games without a win and will be seeking to end this poor run and get their season up and running.

West Bromwich Albion were denied a fifth straight EFL Championship win last Saturday as they played out a 1-1 home draw against Millwall.

Following an uneventful first half, the game sparked into life four minutes after the break when Kyle Bartley put the Baggies in front, but Daniel Ballard scored six minutes later to force a share of the spoils.

Despite the result, West Brom remain at the top of the EFL Championship standings with 14 points from six games.

Meanwhile, Derby County failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham City.

Scott Hogan and Jérémie Bela scored in either half to hand the hosts their second win in three league outings.

Wayne Rooney’s men have now failed to pick up a win in each of their last four outings, losing twice and picking up two draws.

With six points from their opening three games, the Rams are currently 15th on the log, level on points with Millwall, Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Head-To-Head

With 53 wins from their last 121 meetings, Derby County head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. West Bromwich Albion have picked up 30 wins, while 38 games have ended in draws.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Team News

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies will have to cope without the services of Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Matt Clarke, Dara O’Shea

Suspended: None

Derby County

The Rams will be without the services of Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik and Festy Ebosele, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Festy Ebosele

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos; Nathan Bryne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Ravel Morrison, Louie Sibley, Sam Baldock

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with West Bromwich Albion being the the significantly better side. We predict the Baggies will claim all three points as they take on an out-of-sorts Derby County side.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Derby County

