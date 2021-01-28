West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Both West Bromwich Albion and Fulham occupy relegation spots and will square off against each other on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion will be desperate to get over their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in midweek as they host the Cottagers who have hardly been doing any better themselves. The Sam Allardyce effect is yet to kick in for the Baggies as they continue to struggle immensely despite the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

West Bromwich Albion have lost all of their last four home games and have just registered a single win since Sam Allardyce took over at the helm. Allardyce's hasn't done much good for their survival chances as they languish at 19th on the Premier League table with 11 points after 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Fulham have fought hard enough to remain in most of their recent games, drawing six and losing two of their last eight. However, they will need to start finding some wins and Saturday poses a great opportunity to close the gap with 17th placed Brighton and Hove Albion who have 18 points from 20 matches.

Fulham are currently at 18th with 13 points from 19 games. The Cottagers have struggled to find the back of the net this term and have not scored more than a single goal in any of their last nine outings.

In fact, both teams have been equally poor in attack this season and they share the second worst attacking output in the league after Burnley having scored 15 goals so far but Scott Parker's men have played a game less.

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham Head-to-Head

West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have clashed 85 times in total till date. The Baggies have won 36 times while Fulham have been victorious on 28 occasions. 21 matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in November last year and Fulham won the game 2-0.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Fulham form guide: D-L-L-L-D

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham Team News

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies' manager Sam Allardyce is sure to ring in changes after the 5-0 embarrassment in midweek. Grady Diangane continues to be sidelined for West Brom. Conor Gallagher and Matt Phillips are expected to return to the starting XI this Saturday.

Injuries: Grady Diangane

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Fulham

Antonee Robinson will be back for the Cottagers after serving his three-match suspension. Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are both injured and out of the game on Saturday.

Injuries: Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Furlong, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Karlan Grant, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

Fulham remain five points from safety after Lewis Dunk heroically kept Ruben Loftus-Cheek's goalbound effort out in the 92nd minute!



Report and highlights... 🔽 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 27, 2021

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen; Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Bobby Decordova-Reid; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham Prediction

Both the Baggies and the Cottagers have found goals hard to come by. Fulham would love to finally register a win. However, West Bromwich Albion are as desperate too and given both teams' poor goalscoring records, we believe this one might end in a draw.

Match prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Fulham