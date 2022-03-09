West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns this week and will see West Bromwich Albion host Huddersfield Town at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

West Bromwich Albion picked up their very first win under new manager Steve Bruce last weekend, beating struggling Hull City 2-0. Karlan Grant scored both goals for the Baggies in either half, ending a seven-game goal drought for the Englishman.

The hosts sit 13th in the league table with 49 points from 35 games. They will now be hoping to kick on from their latest result and resume their quest for promotion.

Huddersfield Town are in superb form in the league at the moment. They beat Peterborough United 3-0 in their last league outing via a goal from Danel Sinani and a brace from central defender Tom Lees. They were, however, knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Monday after losing 2-1.

The visitors sit second in the Championship table with 62 points from 36 games. They will now be looking to shake off their cup disappointments when they return to league action this week.

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Friday's meeting will mark the 75th match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 26 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 31 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

Huddersfield Town won 1-0 in the last meeting between the two sides.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Kean Bryan and winter signing Daryl Dike are both set to miss Friday's clash due to injuries.

Injured: Kean Bryan, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo and Rolando Aarons are all out with injuries and will not play on Friday.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matthew Clarke; Conor Townsend, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Darnell Furlong; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Danel Sinani; Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

West Bromwich Albion's latest result ended a seven-game winless run in the league in which the Baggies scored just one goal. The victory for the hosts also marked just their second win in 14 games across all competitions.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat in their last 16 league games, with their most recent loss coming back in November last year. The visitors should continue their strong run this Friday.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town

