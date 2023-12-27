West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United wrap up their schedule for 2023 on Friday when they square off at the Hawthorns in round 25 of the EFL Championship.

Having failed to win the last six meetings between the sides, the Baggies will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors and close out the year on a high.

West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways on Boxing Day when they scrapped a 1-0 victory over 10-man Norwich City on home turf.

Prior to that, Carlos Corberan’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on December 17, six days before falling to a 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

With 39 points from 24 matches, West Bromwich Albion are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, just three points above seventh-placed Hull City just outside the playoffs places.

Meanwhile, Leeds United were denied Boxing Day delight as they were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium.

This followed a stunning 4-0 victory over second-placed Ipswich Town on December 23 which saw their two-match winless run come to an end.

Leeds are currently fourth in the EFL Championship table with 45 points from 24 matches but could move level on points with third-placed Southampton with all three points on Friday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 33 occasions.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last six games against Corberan’s men, claiming four wins and two draws since a 4-1 loss in November 2018.

The Baggies are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine home games, claiming five wins and three draws since late September.

Leeds United have won just one of their last four away matches while claiming one draw and losing twice since late November.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United Prediction

The last seven meetings between West Brom and Leeds have produced a combined 23 goals and we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the Hawthorns.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a point apiece.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Leeds’ last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the teams)