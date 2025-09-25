West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City get round seven of the EFL Championship underway when they lock horns at the Hawthorns on Friday. The Foxes have won each of their last five games against the hosts since March 2018 and will head into the weekend looking to extend this dominant seven-year streak.

West Bromwich Albion were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time this season as they were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last Friday.

Before that, the Baggies fell to a 1-0 loss against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium, a result which saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign come to an end (3W, 1D).

West Brom have picked up 10 points from their six Championship matches so far to sit seventh in the league standings, one point and three places above this weekend’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Leicester City were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Coventry City at the King Power Stadium.

With that result, the Foxes have gone four consecutive matches without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since August’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Preston North End.

Leicester City will be backing themselves to return to winning ways this weekend as they take on an opposing side who have lost each of their previous five encounters, conceding 14 goals and scoring three since a 1-1 draw in October 2017.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 51 wins from the last 118 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Leicester City have picked up 43 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

West Bromwich Albion are on a run of five consecutive defeats against the Foxes and have failed to win their last eight meetings (7L, 1D) since a 2-1 victory in November 2016.

Leicester have failed to win 12 of their last 13 competitive away matches, losing nine and claiming three draws since the start of February.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

West Bromwich Albion and Leicester have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Hawthorns as both sides look to return to winning ways.

The Foxes have proven tough to beat in the new Championship campaign and we are backing them to see off the Baggies, who have failed to win three of their four home games this season.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven meetings)

