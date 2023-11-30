West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023 

West Bromwich Albion will host Leicester City at the Hawthorns on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are now intensifying their efforts for playoff football. They beat Cardiff City 1-0 in their last match with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Jeremy Sarmiento scoring the sole goal of the game to record his first away goal for the Baggies.

West Bromwich Albion sit fifth in the league table with 32 points from 18 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Saturday.

Leicester City have enjoyed a strong campaign and remain front-runners in the race for automatic promotion despite recent struggles. They were held to a 1-1 draw by last-placed Sheffield Wednesday last time out. They took the lead midway through the first half via an Abdul Fatawu Issahaku strike before their opponents leveled the scores deep into additional time.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 116 meetings between West Brom and Leicester. The hosts have won 51 of those games while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Premier League clash back in April 2021 which the Foxes won 3-0.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.

Leicester have the best defensive record in the English Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last six games. They are undefeated in their last six home matches and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Leicester have won just one of their last four matches after winning their previous six on the bounce. They are winless in their last two away matches and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last 10 matches)