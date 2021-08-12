West Bromwich Albion vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship, which kicked off last week, returns this weekend with West Bromwich Albion set to host Luton Town on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion began their campaign against Bournemouth on opening day where they had to come from behind twice to level the scores. The Baggies will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Luton Town on Saturday.

Luton Town, on the other hand, secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over newly promoted Peterborough United on opening day. Goals from Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma gave Luton Town a much deserved three points last weekend.

The Hatters, however, failed to progress from the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. They played out a 2-2 draw against League Two team Stevenage before losing the game on penalties.

West Bromwich Albion vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

These teams have met 46 times in the past. West Bromwich Albion have 26 of those contests, Luton Town have won 11 while the other nine have all ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Championship game in February 2020. West Brom took maximum points on the day. An own goal from Donervon Daniels in the first half and a goal from Semi Ajayi in the second-half gave the Baggies a 2-0 win over their visitors.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: D

Luton Town Form Guide: W

West Bromwich Albion vs Luton Town Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Valerien Ismael has a relatively fully fit squad to select from ahead of the game on Saturday. New signing Adam Reach is the only doubt as the player builds his fitness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Adam Reach

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Like their hosts, Luton Town also do not have any injury concerns ahead of the clash on Saturday. Sonny Bradley will be unavailable since he is still recovering from COVID-19. Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer are fit again and in contention.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sonny Bradley

West Bromwich Albion vs Luton Town Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Button, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Gabriel Osho, Kal Naismith, Amari Bell, Glen Rea, Alan Campbell, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo

West Bromwich Albion vs Luton Town Prediction

West Bromwich Albion had to come from behind twice to draw level in their last league game. The Baggies were however the better team overall and will be keen on a win against Luton Town.

Luton Town comfortably secured victory on opening day as they put three past Peterborough United. They are, however, set to face a far more difficult test on Saturday. The trip to the Hawthorns should prove too difficult for Luton Town.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Luton Town

