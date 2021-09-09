West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to move into top spot in the EFL Championship table, West Bromwich Albion welcome Millwall to the Hawthorns Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are currently tied on 13 points with league leaders Fulham, while the visitors are 17th after picking up five points from five games.

West Bromwich Albion made it four wins on the spin in the Championship last time out when they beat Peterborough United 1-0 away from home.

In a cagey affair at the Weston Homes Stadium, Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi came up trumps for the Baggies as he scored a dramatic winner in the 94th minute.

It was a much-needed morale-boosting win after crashing out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a humbling 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game.

Valérien Ismaël’s men are now unbeaten in the league this season, picking up four wins and one draw from their five outings.

Meanwhile, Millwall made it two wins from two games in all competitions when they edged out 10-man Blackpool.

In a game where Callum Connolly received a red card, Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper scored to cancel out Shayne Lavery’s opener and hand the Lions all three points.

This followed a 3-1 win over League One side Cambridge United which sealed their place in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Gary Rowett will hope his side’s recent performances can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to surge up the table in the coming weeks.

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Millwall boast a slightly better record in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from their previous 43 encounters. West Brom have picked up 15 wins, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall Team News

West Bromwich Albion

The hosts will be without the services of Matt Clarke and David Button, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Matt Clarke, David Button

Suspended: None

Millwall

Dan McNamara, Ryan Leonard, Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson are all presently injured and will sit out the game.

Injured: Dan McNamara, Ryan Leonard, Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper; Mahlon Romeo, Connor Mahoney, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone; George Saville, Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall Prediction

West Bromwich Albion have kicked off the new campaign on the front foot and are one of the best sides so far in the division. While Millwall have endured a tough start, they appear to have picked up the pace in recent outings.

We expect them to take the game to the hosts and cause them trouble. However, we are tipping the Baggies to come away with all three points with a narrow victory.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Millwall

