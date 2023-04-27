West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

West Bromwich Albion host Norwich City in round 45 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 29). The sides are within three points of the playoffs places, so a thrilling battle at the Hawthorns could ensue.

West Brom failed to return to winning ways on Wednesday, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. That followed a 2-1 home defeat against Sunderland on April 23, which snapped their two-game winning run. With 63 points from 44 games, Carlos Corberan’s side are ninth in the Championship, one point above Norwich and two points behind the playoff places.

Norwich, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Swansea City at Carrow Road on Saturday. The Canaries have now failed to win their last four games, losing twice since a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers April 7. However, Norwich head into the weekend unbeaten in six of their last seven away games since February, winning twice.

West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 27 wins from their last 65 meetings, West Brom boast a superior record in the fixture.

Norwich have picked up 21 wins in that oeruid, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Hawthorns, winning twice since a 2-1 loss in December 2012.

West Brom are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 home games, claiming ten wins since a 2-0 loss against Sheffield United in October.

Norwich have picked up just one win in their last five away games, losing once.

West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Prediction

West Brom and Norwich have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. While a cagey affair could ensue, Corberan’s men have lost just once at the Hawthorns since October and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Norwich

West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)

