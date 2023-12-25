West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

The action continues in the EFL Championship as West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City square off at the Hawthorns on Boxing Day. The Canaries will head into the game looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides since August 2018.

West Bromwich Albion continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Carlos Corberan’s men have now failed to win four of their last five matches, losing three and picking up one draw so far in December.

For all their recent struggles, West Brom are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, level on 36 points with sixth-placed Hull City.

In contrast, Norwich City turned in another solid team display last time out when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. David Wagner’s side are now unbeaten in their last five matches, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss at Watford on November 28.

With 38 points from 23 matches, Norwich City are currently eighth in the league standings, level on points with seventh-placed Watford.

West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 66 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Norwich City have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last four games against Wagner’s men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2016.

Norwich have won just two of their last nine away matches in the league while losing five and claiming two draws since the start of September.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home matches, claiming four wins and three draws in that time.

West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Prediction

With just two points separating West Brom and Norwich City in the top half of the table, Tuesday’s result could prove pivotal in their quest for a playoff spot. While we expect both sides to take the game to each other, we are backing the Baggies to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last ten clashes between the sides)

