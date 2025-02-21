West Bromwich Albion vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

The action continues in the EFL Championship as West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United square off at the Hawthorns on Saturday. Gary Rowett’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last six away matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

West Bromwich Albion continue to struggle for consistency in the top half of the Championship table as they played out a 1-1 draw with Millwall at the Den last Saturday.

The Baggies have failed to win seven of their last nine games across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since their 3-1 victory over Preston North End on New Year’s Day.

For all their recent struggles, West Brom remain in contention for a playoff spot as they sit sixth in the league table with 48 points from 33 games, one point above seventh-placed Coventry City just outside the playoff places.

Oxford United, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Portsmouth at the Kassam Stadium.

Rowett’s side have gone five consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws since picking up back-to-back victories over Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town in January.

Oxford United have won nine of their 33 EFL Championship matches so far while losing 13 and claiming 11 draws to collect 38 points and sit 16th in the league standings.

West Bromwich Albion vs Oxford United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

West Bromwich Albion hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 24 meetings between the two teams.

Oxford United have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home matches, picking up five wins and six draws since the first week of October.

Oxford have failed to win their last six games on the road, losing twice and claiming four draws, and currently hold the division’s fourth-worst away record, having picked up just nine points from their 16 matches so far.

West Bromwich Albion vs Oxford United Prediction

While West Brom have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year, they will be backing themselves to bounce back against a floundering Oxford side who have failed to win their last five outings.

The Baggies have made their home turf a tough ground for any visiting side this season and we predict they will come away with the desired result.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Oxford United

West Bromwich Albion vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Oxford’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors' last five outings)

