West Bromwich Albion vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to end their five-game winless run, West Bromwich Albion take on Peterborough United at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The visitors will head into the game looking to get one over the hosts after failing to win any of the last seven meetings between the sides.

West Bromwich Albion failed to find their feet in the EFL Championship as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against QPR last Saturday.

The Baggies are now without a win in five consecutive games, picking up two draws and losing two, including a 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup.

With 42 points from 26 games, West Bromwich Albion are currently fifth on the log, level on points with Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United were denied a second straight win last time out as they fell to a humbling 4-1 loss against Coventry City.

This followed a 2-1 win over Bristol City which saw them progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

Peterborough United have endured a rough campaign so far and are currently in the final relegation spot after claiming 19 points from 24 games.

West Bromwich Albion vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

West Bromwich Albion have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides. Peterborough United have managed four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Peterborough United Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom remain without the services of Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan through injuries, while Semi Ajayi is away at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Semi Ajayi

Peterborough United

Jack Marriott is currently recuperating from an injury and is set to miss Saturday’s game.

Injured: Jack Marriott

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach; Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana; Callum Robinson

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Cornell; Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Bali Mumba; Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics

West Bromwich Albion vs Peterborough United Prediction

West Brom have enjoyed success in recent meetings between the sides, claiming five wins and two draws from their last seven encounters. We are tipping the Baggies to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Peterborough United

