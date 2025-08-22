West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as West Bromwich Albion play host to Portsmouth at the Hawthorns on Saturday. John Mousinho’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last four meetings since December 2005 (2L, 2D).
West Bromwich Albion turned in a resilient team display last weekend when they held their own to see out a 3-2 victory over Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.
Before that, the Baggies kicked off their quest to end a four-year absence from the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the season opener on August 9.
Sandwiched between the two league victories, West Brom were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the opening round on August 12, when they lost on penalties to Derby County after a 1-1 draw in normal time at the Hawthorns.
Elsewhere, Portsmouth were denied consecutive league victories last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City at Fratton Park.
Before that, Mousinho’s men kicked off the new campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Oxford United on August 9, three days before losing 2-1 versus Reading in the EFL Cup first round.
While Portsmouth will be looking to bounce back on Saturday, they go up against an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last four meetings, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in December 2005.
West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 45 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Portsmouth have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.
- West Brom are unbeaten in six of their most recent eight home games in the Championship, claiming five wins and one draw since February 22.
- Portsmouth have lost just one of their last seven league matches while picking up three wins and three draws since the second week of April.
West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Prediction
The last four meetings between West Brom and Portsmouth have produced a combined 15 goals and another thrilling contest is on the cards at the Hawthorns. That said, we predict the Baggies will make the most of their home advantage and secure all three points this weekend.
Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Portsmouth
West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of West Brom’s last eight matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last 10 games)