West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth go head-to-head at the Hawthorns in round 29 of EFL Championship on Saturday. John Mousinho’s men have failed to win their last six away matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

West Bromwich Albion failed to find their feet on Tuesday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. The Baggies have now gone four straight matches without a win, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 5-1 thrashing against Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round on January 11.

West Brom have picked up 41 points from 28 Championship games to sit seventh in the league table, one point behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers in the final playoff spot.

Trending

On the other hand, Portsmouth secured consecutive victories for the first time this season as they edged out Stoke City 3-1 on Wednesday. This followed a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on January 18, a result which saw their run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions come to an end.

With 29 points from 27 matches, Portsmouth are currently 18th in the Championship standings, three points above the relegation zone, albeit with one game in hand.

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 44 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Portsmouth have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in their last nine Championship home games, claiming three wins and six draws since October’s 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough.

Portsmouth are on a run of six consecutive away defeats across all competitions and have failed to win their last 10 outings on the road since a 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers on October 19.

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Prediction

While Portsmouth have turned a corner in recent weeks, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against West Bromwich Albion, who have been rock-solid at home this season. We predict West Brom will find their feet this weekend and secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Portsmouth

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Portsmouth’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback