West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

West Bromwich Albion will entertain Preston North End at the Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Thursday (December 29).

The hosts returned to winning ways at Bristol City. Goals from Matthew Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante helped them to a 2-0 win to climb to 13th in the standings.

Preston, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat in four league games when they fell 2-1 at home to Huddersfield on Sunday, which was their second defeat in as many games. Greg Cunningham gave them the lead in the first half, but Huddersfield scored twice in the final 15 minutes to take all three points.

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 117 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1887 in the FA Cup. West Brom lead 49-41, while 27 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last three meetings against Preston, losing the last two. In their meeting at Deepdale in October, Preston won 1-0.

Only 12th-placed Luton Town have played more draws (9) than the hosts (8) in the Championship this season.

West Brom have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five games against Preston across competitions.

West Brom have won six of their last seven Championship games, keeping five clean sheets.

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Prediction

The Baggies have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors since 1973. They have also won their last three home games while keeping clean sheets.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, have been in decent form on their travels recently and have scored eight goals in their last three away games. Nonetheless, taking into consideration West Brom's recent uptick in form and solid home record against Preston, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Preston North End

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: West Brom to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

