West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

West Bromwich Albion will host Preston North End at The Hawthorns on Saturday in the final round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a poor run of form of late but will have one last chance this weekend to save their playoff spot. They were beaten 3-0 by a clinical and determined Sheffield Wednesday side last time out, with a catalogue of errors at the back handing the Baggies their first defeat against the Owls since 2007.

West Bromwich Albion sit sixth in the league standings with 72 points from 45 games and will guarantee a playoff spot with a win on Saturday while a draw could also suffice (or a defeat, provided Hull fail to win elsewhere).

Preston North End have also struggled for results of late but are now set to finish in the top half of the table for a second consecutive campaign. They were beaten 3-0 by league winners Leicester City in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 120th meeting between West Brom and Preston. The hosts have won 51 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous three.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last four games.

The Baggies have the third-best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 47.

Ten of Preston's 18 league defeats this season have come on the road.

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Prediction

West Brom are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Similarly, Preston have lost their last four matches after losing just one of their previous five. They are without a win in their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Preston North End

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)