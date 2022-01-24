West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion will host Preston North End at The Hawthorns on Wednesday in a Championship clash which was originally scheduled for December.

The home team are looking to get their race for promotion back on track and began with a 3-0 win over Peterborough United last time out. Cedric Kipre, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana all got on the scoresheet in the final 12 minutes of the game.

The Baggies sit fifth in the league table, with 45 points from 27 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest results when they play later this week.

Preston North End began the calendar year with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City but have seen things go downhill since then. They are winless in their last four games, with the most recent being a 1-0 loss to Swansea City in which they managed just one shot on target all game.

The visitors sit 15th in the Championship standings with 33 points from 15 games and will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to West Bromwich on Wednesday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 115 meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End. The hosts have won 49 of those games while the visitors have won 39 times. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Preston North End Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan are all injured and will miss Wednesday's game. Semi Ajayi may be unavailable for selection as he returns to the side after international duty with Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan

Doubtful: Semi Ajayi

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy are all injured and are not expected to play this week. Daniel Johnson is away on international duty and will be unavailable as well.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Daniel Johnson

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips; Grady Diangana

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Greg Cunningham, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Matthew Olosunde, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Daniel Johnson; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End Prediction

West Bromwich Albion ended a five-game winless run with a 3-0 win last time out and will be looking to build on that. They are unbeaten at home this season and will be relishing their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Preston North End are winless in their last four games and could see that streak extend to five this week.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P