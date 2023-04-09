West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2023

West Bromwich Albion will host Queens Park Rangers at the Hawthorns on Monday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late, consequently falling behind in their pursuit of playoff football. They were beaten 3-1 by Rotherham United in their last game, taking the lead via a John Smith penalty kick in the first half before their opponents turned the game on its head.

West Brom sit 10th in the Championship standings, with 56 points from 39 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Monday.

QPR have endured an even worse campaign than their opponents and are now fighting for survival. They were beaten 2-0 by Preston North End last time out and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target throughout the game.

The visitors sit 21st in the league table with just 42 points from 40 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track next week.

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between West Brom and QPR. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games.

10 of the Baggies' 15 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Hoops have lost 20 league games this season. Only Blackpool (21) have lost more.

QPR have the second-worst defensive record in the English Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 62.

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

West Brom are on a three-game winless run but have lost just one of their last five matches. They are undefeated on home turf this year and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

QPR, on the other hand, are on a four-game losing streak and have lost nine of their last 10 games. They have lost their last four away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

Poll : 0 votes