West Bromwich Albion vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion are set to play Reading at the Hawthorns on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Mark Robins' Coventry City in the league. A goal from forward Karlan Grant and an own goal from centre-back Kyle McFadzean ensured victory for Valerien Ismael's West Bromwich Albion. McFadzean scored the consolation goal for Coventry City.

Reading, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Grant McCann's Hull City in the league. A goal from centre-back Tom Holmes for Reading was cancelled out by a goal from young attacker Mallik Wilks for Hull City.

West Bromwich Albion vs Reading Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. West Bromwich Albion have won four games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with West Bromwich Albion beating Reading 2-1. Goals from Brazilian forward Matheus Pereira, now at Al Hilal, and centre-back Kyle Bartley sealed the deal for West Bromwich Albion. Romania international George Puscas scored the goal for Reading.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-D-L-D

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-D-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Reading Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion will be without Republic of Ireland international Dara O'Shea, former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan and Danish striker Kenneth Zohore. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore, Dara O'Shea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese striker Lucas Joao, defender Tom McIntyre, veteran centre-back Michael Morrison, Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna and Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite.

There are doubts over the availability of experienced Canadian winger Junior Hoilett, midfielder Andy Rinomhota, centre-back Liam Moore, young forward Jahmari Clarke, Ghana international Andy Yiadom and attacker Femi Azeez.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Michael Morrison

Doubtful: Andy Yiadom, Femi Azeez, Jahmari Clarke, Andy Rinomhota, Junior Hoilett, Liam Moore

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Reading Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill

Reading Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Luke Southwood, Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Scott Dann, Baba Rahman, Josh Laurent, Alen Halilovic, Danny Drinkwater, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Andy Carroll

West Bromwich Albion vs Reading Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are 3rd in the EFL Championship, seven points behind league leaders Fulham. Promotion will be the aim for Valerien Ismael, although his side's recent form has been disappointing.

Reading, on the other hand, are struggling. They are 20th in the league, and have not enjoyed the best of luck with injuries. The likes of Scott Dann, Danny Drinkwater and Andy Carroll will not be new names to Premier League supporters, and their experience will be crucial as Veljko Paunovic seeks to guide Reading out of a problematic position.

West Bromwich Albion for the win here.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Reading

Edited by Abhinav Anand