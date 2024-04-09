West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

The action continues in round 42 of the EFL Championship as West Bromwich Albion play host Rotherham United at the Hawthorns on Wednesday.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns, with the Robins already relegated while the hosts are on course to secure a playoff spot.

West Bromwich Albion were left spitting feathers at the weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke City after blowing away their two-goal lead in the final half-hour.

However, the Baggies have gone nine consecutive games without defeat, picking up four wins and five draws since February’s 2-0 loss against Southampton.

With 69 points from 41 matches, West Brom are fifth in the Championship table, three points above seventh-placed Coventry City just above the playoff places.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Plymouth Argyle.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Millwall on April 1 which saw their 16-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

With just 23 points from 41 matches, Rotherham have already been relegated from the Championship and will aim to go down with their heads held high.

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

West Brom are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games in the league, claiming seven wins and two draws since mid-December.

Rotherham are the only side without a Championship away win this season and currently hold the division’s poorest away record, having picked up just four points from 20 matches.

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United Prediction

West Brom will be excited to take on a Rotherham United side who have endured an abysmal campaign.

We predict a one-sided affair at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies returning with all three points.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes)