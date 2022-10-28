West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

West Bromwich Albion will host Sheffield United at the Hawthorns on Saturday (October 29) afternoon in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a near abysmal start to their season, finding themselves in the drop zone. West Brom lost 2-1 to high-flying Millwall in their last game. They had looked set to come away with a point before their opponents snatched all three points late on.

West Brom are 23rd in the standings with 14 points from 16 games. They are just a point above last-placed Huddersfield Town and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to their season but have lost their way recently, falling behind in the race for promotion. They played out a 2-2 draw against Norwich City last time out. Ben Osborn and Oliver McBurnie got on the scoresheet in the second half to wipe out an early two-goal deficit.

The visitors are fifth in the league table with 26 points from 16 games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United

There have been 120 meetings between West Brom and Sheffield. The hosts have won 48 of those games, while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last six meetings, with the Baggies winning 1-0 in their last matchup.

West Brom have picked up seven points at home in the Championship this season. Only newly promoted Wigan Athletic (6) have picked up fewer.

Only nine of the Blades' 26 league goals this season have come on the road.

The Baggies have conceded 12 goals at home this season, the second-most in the division.

Sheffield have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last seven away league games.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 12 games across competitions. They are without a win in their last five home games and could struggle here.

Sheffield, meanwhole, are on a six-game winless streak, losing and drawing thrice apiece. They have lost their last two away games and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Sheffield to concede first: Yes (The visitors have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Poll : 0 votes