West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion are set to play Sheffield United at the Hawthorns on Wednesday in the EFL Championship.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Nathan Jones' Luton Town in their most recent Championship game. An own goal from Scottish centre-back Kal Naismith and goals from Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson and forward Karlan Grant sealed the deal for Valerien Ismael's West Bromwich Albion.

Second-half goals from attacker Harry Cornick and midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu proved to be a mere consolation for Luton Town.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Russell Martin's Swansea City in their most recent Championship game. The likes of Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster were unable to find the net for Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. West Bromwich Albion have won three games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Sheffield United beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1. Second-half goals from right-back Jayden Bogle and veteran striker Billy Sharp ensured victory for Sheffield United. Scotland international Matt Phillips scored the sole goal for West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion could be without Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass and Saint Kitts and Nevis international Romaine Sawyers. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Romaine Sawyers, Robert Snodgrass

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jack O'Connell, left-back Enda Stevens, French forward Lys Mousset and midfielder Regan Slater.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset, Regan Slater

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction

West Bromwich Albion, like Sheffield United, will be aiming for a quick return to the Premier League. The Baggies' new manager, Valerien Ismael, enjoyed an excellent Championship season last time around with Barnsley, and will hoping for a similar impact at his new club.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have endured a slow start to their Championship campaign. They have managed to hold on to their stars like goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Sander Berge, and in new manager Slavisa Jokanovic they have a man who boasts good Championship experience.

Given the players that both sides have, a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sheffield United

