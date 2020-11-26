West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

It's a bottom of the table clash in the Premier League as West Bromwich Albion host Sheffield United at the Hawthorns on Saturday night. Neither side has managed to win even a single game so far despite this being the tenth gameweek of the 2020-21 season.

The second season syndrome seems to have kicked in for the Blades who have lost all of their last four games. West Bromwich, who sit at 19th, are only a shade better than Sheffield United and have lost all of their last three matches.

The 07-08 Derby County team when they see Sheffield United have one point from a possible 27. pic.twitter.com/O7Q1APefDf — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 22, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare of a start to the season for the Baggies who gained promotion at the end of last season and they will be desperate to get all three points against Sheffield United at home. What's more concerning for Slaven Bilic is that his side hasn't been able to score in any of their last three matches.

If they lose to Sheffield United on Saturday, then it will be the second time in history that West Brom will have failed to register a win from their first 10 matches of a season in the top-flight. Interestingly enough, that applies to the Blades too.

Sheffield United are currently the side that has scored the least number of goals in the league while West Bromwich Albion top the chart when it comes to goals conceded.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

West Bromwich Albion have taken on Sheffield United a total of 115 times till date. West Brom have the slightest advantage, winning 45 of those games. Sheffield United have won the fixture on 42 occasions while 28 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the Championship in February 2019 and Sheffield United won 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Sheffield United form guide: D-L-L-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Team News

Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of West Bromwich Albion's match against Manchester United and they are both doubts for the game. Sam Field is also a doubt for this one.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs, Jake Livermore and Sam Field

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United have received a major boost as Lys Mousset has returned to the squad after missing two months of action. Enda Stevens might return. Ethan Ampadu is likely to miss out after limping off in the game against West Ham United.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Predicted Lineups

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction

West Bromwich concede a lot of goals but Sheffield United hardly ever scores. This one is likely to be a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sheffield United