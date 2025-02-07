West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

The action continues in round 31 of EFL Championship as West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday square off at the Hawthorns on Saturday. The Baggies head into the weekend unbeaten in 10 consecutive home games and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

West Bromwich Albion were left red-faced last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle after giving up their lead in the final 13 minutes.

This loss came after their emphatic 5-1 victory over Portsmouth on January 25, a result which saw their four-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 44 points from their 30 Championship matches to sit sixth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Middlesbrough, who are just outside the playoff places.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday were denied consecutive wins for the first time since the turn of the year as they played out a 1-1 draw with Luton Town last Saturday.

Before that, the Owls snapped their four-game winless run on January 25 courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 42 points from their 30 league matches so far to sit 10th in the table, level on points with Norwich City and Bristol City.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 55 wins from the last 122 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Sheffield Wednesday boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 39 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last five away matches while losing three and claiming one draw since December 14.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches, picking up four wins and six draws since a 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough on October 1.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

With just two points separating West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in the playoff race, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Hawthorns as both sides look to get one over the other. Home advantage gives the Baggies an extra edge and we are tipping them to secure maximum points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of West Brom’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last five outings)

