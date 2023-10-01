West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign when they visit the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

The Baggies have won the last three meetings between the sides and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled Preston North End 4-0 at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday.

Prior to that, Carlos Corberan’s side were on a run of four straight games without a win, picking up three draws and losing once in that time.

With 13 points from their nine matches, West Brom are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Leeds United and Southampton.

Sheffield Wednesday failed to get their season up and running as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton last Friday.

With that result, Xisco’s men have now failed to win their nine league matches this season, losing seven and picking up two draws so far.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently rooted to the bottom of the EFL Championship table, having picked up just two points from the first 27 available.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 119 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Sheffield Wednesday boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 38 wins since their first meeting in February 1891, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Sheffield Wednesday are the only side yet to taste victory in the Championship this season and have failed to win their last nine outings across all competitions.

West Brom are unbeaten in seven of their eight games this season, picking up three wins and four draws so far.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Buoyed by Saturday’s superb display, West Brom will head into this one with sky-high confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. The hosts take on an out-of-sorts Sheffield Wednesday side that endured a disappointing start to the season and we are backing them to claim maximum points.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five outings)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of Sheffield Wednesday’s last nine games)