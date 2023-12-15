West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

The action continues in round 22 of the EFL Championship as West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City go head-to-head at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Paul Gallagher’s men are without a win in their last seven outings and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways last Tuesday when they edged out Rotherham United 2-0 at the New York Stadium.

Prior to that, Carlos Corberan’s men were on a run of two consecutive defeats, suffering a 2-1 loss against Leicester City on December 2, one week before losing by the same scoreline against Sunderland.

West Brom have now won 10 of their 21 matches so far while losing six and claiming five draws to collect 35 points and sit fifth in the EFL Championship table.

Stoke City failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Swansea City at the bet365 Stadium.

Gallagher’s side have now gone seven consecutive matches without a win since claiming three straight wins over Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough back in October.

With 22 points from 21 matches, Stoke City are currently 19th in the league standings, just two points above the bottom three.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 65 wins from the last 153 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Brom have picked up 51 wins since their first encounter in January 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 37 occasions.

Stoke have failed to win their last seven league outings, losing twice and claiming two draws since picking up three consecutive victories back in October.

Corberan’s men are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games, claiming four wins and two draws since early September.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction

Fresh off the back of a morale-boosting midweek victory, West Brom will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. The Baggies take on a floundering Stoke City side and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable home victory.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: West Brom to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 clashes between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in eight of their last nine meetings)