West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City square off at the Hawthorns on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting cup results, with the Potters claiming a 2-1 extra-time win over Sunderland.

West Bromwich Albion were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round as they suffered a 5-1 defeat against Premier League side Bournemouth last Saturday.

The Baggies now turn their focus to the Championship, where they have won just one of their last four games while losing once and claiming two draws since Boxing Day.

With 40 points from 26 matches, West Bromwich Albion are currently seventh in the Championship table but could move into fifth place with all three points this weekend.

On the other hand, Stoke City needed extra time to secure a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in their FA Cup third-round clash at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

Head coach Mark Robins will hope their cup victory can serve as a springboard for an upturn in the Championship, where they have failed to win 11 of their last 12 games since the second week of November.

Stoke City have picked up 27 points from their 26 games to sit 19th in the Championship standings, level on points with 18th-placed Derby County.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 65 wins from the last 156 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 52 wins since their first encounter in January 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 39 occasions.

The Potters have failed to win their last five away matches in the league, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on November 6.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last eight home games, picking up three wins and five draws since a 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough on October 1.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City have turned a corner in recent weeks, but they are in for a tough 90 minutes at Ewood Park, where West Brom are unbeaten in their last eight games.

While we anticipate a cagey affair, we are backing the Baggies to come away with a fourth consecutive home victory this weekend.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

